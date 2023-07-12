Sending message to Russia, G7 to announce long-term security assurances for Ukraine

G7 countries will announce on Wednesday an international framework that would pave the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defences against Russia and deter Moscow from future aggression, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was meeting leaders of the 31-member alliance at the NATO summit, after they declared on Tuesday that Ukraine's future lay inside the alliance but rebuffed his call for a timeline for membership.

Without getting entry into the alliance while the war with Russia continues - given that NATO's Article 5, which says that an attack on one member is an attack on all, could push it into war with Russia - Ukraine has sought current and long-term security commitments.

NATO has assiduously abstained from giving military assistance to Ukraine as an organisation, to avoid entering a direct conflict with Russia, and is keen to continue leaving that to member states and others.