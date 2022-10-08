Putin marks low-key birthday as Ukraine pressures mount

In video remarks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces' latest offensive had liberated 2,434 sq km (940 sq miles) and 96 settlements in the country's east.

Reuters could not independently confirm the figures.

Reports of Russia's battlefield failures have provoked unusual public recrimination from Kremlin allies and regular reshuffles in the top brass.

Russian news site RBC said Moscow had sacked the commander of its eastern military district, but gave no details of the reasons, while the army and the Kremlin offered no immediate comment.

That followed a comment a day earlier by a Russian-installed leader in occupied Ukrainian territory suggesting that Putin's defence minister should have shot himself.

Late on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said the prospect of defeat could make Putin desperate enough to use nuclear weapons, the biggest risk since 1962's Cuban missile crisis during the Cold War.

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since (President John F) Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis," Biden said in New York.

The White House said it had no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, and that Biden's comments were meant to underline how seriously he took the situation.

On Friday, Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of launching drone attacks on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, in territory which Russia says it has annexed.

Ukrainian troops fired six rockets that set fire to a railway fuel depot in the city of Ilovaisk in a Russian-occupied part of Donetsk, the Russian state news agency TASS said. Ukraine officials could not immediately be reached for comment.