    বাংলা

    Russian-installed Kherson authorities say no electricity, water in city after 'sabotage'

    The Russian-installed administration says the city has lost water and power supplies after an act of ‘sabotage’

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 02:44 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 02:44 PM

    The Russian-installed administration in Ukraine's Kherson region said on Sunday that a number of settlements, including Kherson city had lost water and power supplies after what it said was an act of "sabotage".

    In a statement on Telegram, the Russian-installed Kherson administration said that electricity and water supplies were "temporarily absent" after what it said was a "terrorist attack" damaged three power lines in the region.

    It said that the attack had been organised by Ukraine, though it provided no evidence. Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.

    Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited emergency services in the region as saying that ten settlements, including Kherson city, which had a pre-war population of 280,000, had been left without electricity.

    Russian officials have in recent weeks repeatedly warned civilians to leave Kherson, amid what they say are preparations for a Ukrainian offensive against the city, the only regional capital that Russia has captured since ordering tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

    RELATED STORIES
    Map of Tanzinia.
    Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
    15 people have been rescued so far, but it is unknown how many passengers were on board the plane and whether there were any fatalities
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, Mar 1, 2021.
    Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket
    The Ghaem 100, Iran's first three-stage launch vehicle, will be able to place satellites weighing 80 kg in an orbit 500 km from the earth's surface
    A serviceman rests in a dugout at his position on a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine November 3, 2022.
    US urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia
    Zelensky signed a decree formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Putin ‘impossible’ but leaving the door open to talks with Russia
    Birds fly over a North Korean guard post in this picture taken near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
    Sanctions fail to halt N Korea's weapons programmes
    North Korea has long been forbidden to conduct nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the UN Security Council

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher