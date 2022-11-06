Russian-installed Kherson authorities say no electricity, water in city after 'sabotage'

It said that the attack had been organised by Ukraine, though it provided no evidence. Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.

Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited emergency services in the region as saying that ten settlements, including Kherson city, which had a pre-war population of 280,000, had been left without electricity.

Russian officials have in recent weeks repeatedly warned civilians to leave Kherson, amid what they say are preparations for a Ukrainian offensive against the city, the only regional capital that Russia has captured since ordering tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.