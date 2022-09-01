Biden holds talk with Iraq PM after recent violence

Baghdad saw its worst fighting for years this week as rival Shia Muslim groups battled in the capital after powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced he was leaving politics.

Sadr said his decision was prompted by the failure of other Shia leaders and parties to reform Iraq's governing system. The United States had described the unrest as disturbing.

The violence cooled after Sadr ordered his followers on Tuesday to end their protests in central Baghdad. Apologising to Iraqis after 22 people were killed in clashes between an armed group loyal to him and rival Shia Muslim factions backed by Iran, Sadr condemned the fighting and gave his own followers orders to disperse.