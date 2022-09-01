    বাংলা

    Biden holds talk with Iraq PM after recent violence

    The US President praises the performance of the Iraqi Security Forces and extends condolences to the families of those killed in the recent fighting

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2022, 08:42 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 08:42 PM

    US President Joe Biden held a call on Wednesday with Iraq's caretaker prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, after violence this week in Baghdad, the White House said.

    "The President commended Prime Minister Kadhimi's personal leadership during escalating tensions and violence over a 24-hour period earlier this week," the White House said in a statement after their call, adding the two leaders agreed to stay in touch in the coming weeks.

    Baghdad saw its worst fighting for years this week as rival Shia Muslim groups battled in the capital after powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced he was leaving politics.

    Sadr said his decision was prompted by the failure of other Shia leaders and parties to reform Iraq's governing system. The United States had described the unrest as disturbing.

    The violence cooled after Sadr ordered his followers on Tuesday to end their protests in central Baghdad. Apologising to Iraqis after 22 people were killed in clashes between an armed group loyal to him and rival Shia Muslim factions backed by Iran, Sadr condemned the fighting and gave his own followers orders to disperse.

    Biden and the Iraq prime minister "welcomed the return of security to the streets" and called on local leaders to engage in dialogue in line with Iraq's constitution, the White House said.

    The recent clashes followed 10 months of political deadlock since parliamentary elections, and President Barham Salih has warned that the crisis is not over, calling for early elections.

    The White House said that Biden "praised the performance of the Iraqi Security Forces and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the recent fighting." The White House readout did not mention Sadr by name.

    RELATED STORIES
    Germany says it will expand military presence in Indo-Pacific
    Germany to expand Indo-Pacific military presence
    Germany is joining other Western nations in showing more muscle in the region amid growing alarm over Beijing's territorial ambitions
    Don't underestimate Russia's military strength, German defence chief warns
    Don't underestimate Russia's military strength: Germany
    Germany's chief of defence says Russia has the scope to open up a second front should it choose to do so
    Spanish toddler dies after being hit by giant hailstone
    Spanish toddler dies after being hit by giant hailstone
    Fist-sized hailstones up to 10 centimetres (4 inches) in diameter rained down on Tuesday on an area around the village of La Bisbal d'Emporda
    Questions, tensions swirl as UN mission heads to Ukraine nuclear plant
    Tensions swirl as UN mission heads to Ukraine nuclear plant
    An IAEA spokesman says they will try to help stabilise the situation as much as they can and they ensured explicit safety guarantees from the Russian Federation and Ukraine to avoid the war zone

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher