Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he is in Africa

Reuters was not able to geolocate or verify the date of the video. Prigozhin's comments and some posts in the pro-Wagner channels suggested it was filmed in Africa.

"The temperature is +50 - everything as we like. The Wagner PMC (private military company) makes Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa - more free," Prigozhin says in the video.

"Justice and happiness - for the African people, we're making life a nightmare for ISIS and al Qaeda and other bandits," he says.

He then says Wagner is recruiting people and the group "will fulfil the tasks that were set". The video is accompanied by a telephone number for those who want to join the group.

Wagner is already present in Niger's neighbour Mali, where its fighters were hired in 2021 by a military junta which has ordered out French troops and UN peacekeepers who had been helping the Malian army battle Islamist insurgents for a decade.

UN sanctions monitors alleged in a report in August that Malian troops and their Russian partners were using violence against women and other grave human rights abuses to spread terror.

Wagner and Mali have denied this, as well as accusations that they executed at least 500 people in a village last year.