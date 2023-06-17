The African leaders are seeking agreement on a series of "confidence building measures" even as Ukraine last week began a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from Ukrainian territory they occupy.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa laid out the 10 points of the African initiative, after Comoros President Azali Assoumani, current chairman of the African Union, told Putin:

"We've come here to listen to you, and through you the Russian people, and encourage you to enter negotiations with Ukraine in order to put an end to the difficult ordeal.

"We gave ourselves this mission because, as Africans, unfortunately, we have had to manage numerous conflicts, and it's through dialogue and negotiations that we have succeeded at resolving them."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said after meeting the leaders in Kyiv on Friday that peace talks with Russia would be possible only after Moscow withdrew its forces from occupied Ukrainian territory.

He added that he could not understand what could be gained from the delegation meeting Putin.

Putin said Russia was "open to constructive dialogue with anyone who wants to establish peace on the principles of fairness and acknowledgement of the legitimate interests of the parties".

However, Russia has said repeatedly that any settlement must take account of "new realities", meaning its declared annexation of five Ukrainian provinces, four of which it only partially controls.