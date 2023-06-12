Berlusconi will be remembered in Russia as a "consistent and principled supporter of strengthening friendly relations between our countries", he said.

Like former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Berlusconi cultivated close relations with Moscow during Putin's first years in the Kremlin from 2000 onwards.

Both Berlusconi and Schroeder became personal friends of the Russian leader and were criticised in the West for standing by him long after Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

Berlusconi drew condemnation just before Italy's election last year when he said Putin had been "pushed" into invading Ukraine months earlier and had wanted to put "decent people" in charge in Kyiv.

"Putin was pushed by the Russian people, by his party, by his ministers to come up with this special operation," he said at the time in a TV interview, using Putin's own euphemism.

Berlusconi later issued a statement saying: "The aggression against Ukraine is unjustifiable and unacceptable."