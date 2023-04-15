Ukraine secures another $5 billion in funding after meetings, prime minister says

Yellen on Thursday said she told Shmyhal the United States had provided significant economic support to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022, and would deliver more in coming months, on top of security and humanitarian aid.

'ON LIFE SUPPORT'

Shmyhal said Ukrainian officials met with a number of U.S. cabinet secretaries in addition to Yellen, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, with a big focus on laying the groundwork for Ukraine's recovery and attracting foreign investment.

He said the discussions also touched on Ukraine's insistence that the United States and other allies confiscate Russian assets to help cover the cost of rebuilding Ukraine - a sum put at $411 billion by the World Bank in a recent estimate.

He urged the Group of Seven advanced economies to reaffirm their support for Ukraine and discuss the confiscation issue during an upcoming leaders summit in Japan, which is leading the G7 this year.

The Netherlands and Switzerland also pledged support for the International Finance Corp's $2 billion Economic Resilience Action program that is designed to ramp up support for Ukraine’s private sector and boost economic resilience amid the war.

The IFC program aims to leverage these donor funds using private sector investments, which will be needed to help cover the staggering cost of Ukraine's recovery.

"A strong private sector is essential to help Ukraine's economy recover and support reconstruction efforts," said Makhtar Diop, the IFC's managing director. "Ukraine's economy remains on life support, and we will continue working with other development partners to provide the guarantees and grants the private sector needs."

The World Bank also announced $200 million in grant financing for a project to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with some $300 million in additional funding envisaged to come from partners through grants and other contributions.