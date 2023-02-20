Zelensky: should China ally with Russia, there would be a world war

"For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war," Zelensky told German daily Die Welt. "In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible."

"But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here," he added. "Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should China provide material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two met that Washington was concerned Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.