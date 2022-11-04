Brittney Griner faces bleak life in Russian penal colony

Tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care - such are the conditions awaiting US basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after she lost her appeal last week against a nine-year drug sentence.

It's a world familiar to Maria Alyokhina, a member of feminist art ensemble Pussy Riot who spent nearly two years as an inmate for her part in a 2012 punk protest in a Moscow cathedral against President Vladimir Putin.

The first thing to understand, Alyokhina said in an interview, is that a penal colony is no ordinary prison.

"This is not a building with cells. This looks like a strange village, like a Gulag labour camp," she said, referring to the vast penal network established by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to isolate and crush inmates.

"It actually is a labour camp because by law all the prisoners should work. The quite cynical thing about this work is that prisoners usually sew police uniforms and uniforms for the Russian army, almost without salary."

The colony was divided between a factory area where the prisoners made garments and gloves and a "living zone" where Alyokhina said 80 women lived in one room with just three toilets and no hot water.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, could soon be transferred to a colony in the absence of a further appeal or an agreement between Washington and Moscow to swap her for a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States - a possibility that was floated months ago but has yet to materialise.