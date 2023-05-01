Air defences shoot down 15 of 18 missiles launched at Ukraine in dead of night

Ukrainian air defence crews destroyed 15 out of 18 missiles launched by Russian forces in the early hours of Monday morning, the military said, as air raid sirens blared across the country for more than three hours.

"Around 2:30 am (1130 GMT), the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation planes," a post on the Telegram channel of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, read.

It added that 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.