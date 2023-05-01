    বাংলা

    Air defences shoot down 15 of 18 missiles launched at Ukraine in dead of night

    Ukrainian media also reported blasts in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

    Reuters
    Published : 1 May 2023, 04:18 AM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 04:59 AM

    Ukrainian air defence crews destroyed 15 out of 18 missiles launched by Russian forces in the early hours of Monday morning, the military said, as air raid sirens blared across the country for more than three hours.

    "Around 2:30 am (1130 GMT), the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation planes," a post on the Telegram channel of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, read.

    It added that 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.

    Kyiv's city officials wrote on the Telegram messaging app that all missiles directed at the capital were destroyed.

    "According to (preliminary information), no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure have been recorded," the city administration said.

    Air defence systems were also called into action to shield the Kyiv region, which is a separate administrative entity from the city, from Russian missiles, officials said.

    Ukrainian media also reported blasts in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

    Russia has intensified its missile attacks on Ukraine in the past few days. Reuters was unable to independently verify reports of the latest blasts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescuers carry a body covered with a bag as they work at the site of a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Uman, Cherkasy region, Ukraine, Apr 28, 2023.
    Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, 17 dead
    It was not clear what Russia was targeting in Friday's attacks though it has regularly struck civilian infrastructure
    A view shows residential buildings damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the front line town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Apr 21, 2023.
    Russian troops fighting in western Bakhmut
    Kyiv said Russian forces had made some advances in fierce fighting for Bakhmut but that the situation was under control
    Smoke is seen during a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Apr 10, 2023.
    Ukraine cities pounded, Kyiv plays down fallout from leak of US documents
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the leak, but said, "There is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease"
    Rocks and other debris fly around remote cameras as SpaceX’s next-generation Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company’s Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight before exploding near Brownsville, Texas, US Apr 20, 2023.
    Debris blast from SpaceX rocket launch renews environmental questions
    Environmentalists said that a more in-depth study of potential hazards to public safety and wildlife should be conducted before further Starship launches

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury