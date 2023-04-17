Putin meets Chinese defence minister, both sides hail military cooperation

Footage of the meeting showed Putin shaking hands with Li and then sitting down at a table. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was also present.

"We are working actively through our military departments, regularly exchange useful information, work together in the field of military-technical cooperation, and hold joint exercises," Putin said.

The exercises, he added, had been held in the Far East as well as Europe and involved ground, naval and air forces.

"Undoubtedly, this is another crucial area that strengthens the extremely trusting, strategic nature of our relations," Putin said.

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior official in Kyiv said on Friday. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia.