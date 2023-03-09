Tens of thousands march in Greece in angry train crash protest

The conservative government, which had been planning to call an election in the coming weeks, promised on Wednesday to fix the ailing rail system.

Transport Minister George Gerapetritis told a news conference he understood the anger the accident had caused.

"No train will set off again, if we have not secured safety at the maximum possible level," he said after announcing a suspension of the service while it reviews safety.

WARNINGS

Rail workers had already been staging rolling strikes since Thursday, bringing the network to a halt.

They say their demands for improvement in safety protocols have gone unheard for years and have promised to "impose safety" to ensure that a crash will not be repeated.

"We drivers have filed complaints about these things, we have gone on strike about it, we have made warnings, we have protested," said the head of the train drivers' union, Kostas Genidounias.

"They told us we were lying, we were slanderous, we had other interests. In the end it showed that the workers were right."

Greece's largest public sector union ADEDY joined Wednesday's 24-hour strike. City transport workers walked off the job in solidarity, disrupting metro, tram and bus services in the capital. Ships also remained docked at ports as seamen participated in the action.

"It's not the time to fall silent," a teachers' union said.

The government, whose term expires in July, has blamed the crash mainly on human error and deficiencies it says have not been fixed over the past decades.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has handed the portfolio to Gerapetritis, one of his closest allies.

Gerapetritis said funds would be invested in upgrading infrastructure and hiring staff, and also promised to shed light to the causes of the crash.