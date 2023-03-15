Australia PM visits Fiji to discuss nuclear submarines, regional security

China this month renewed its diplomatic push for Pacific island countries to cooperate with Beijing on security, after a proposed 10-nation deal was rebuffed in June.

Albanese met with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Wednesday to discuss regional security, a day after unveiling details of the AUKUS submarine programme in San Diego with the leaders of the United States and Britain.

Australia will buy three US Virginia-class submarines early next decade. British and US nuclear-powered submarines will also be deployed in Australia from 2027.

Australia's defence officials have said the nuclear submarine fleet is needed as a deterrent to China's naval build up.

China has said AUKUS violates a nuclear non-proliferation treaty, which Australia rejects. Australia emphasised on Tuesday the submarines will not carry nuclear weapons.

Beijing's special envoy to the Pacific islands, Qian Bo, sought support this month from a sub-regional group of Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands for a security training and assistance role for China, a statement from the Melanesian Spearhead Group showed.