N Korea's Kim says nuclear deterrent is ready, slams S Korea's Yoon

The confrontation with the United States posed nuclear threats since the 1950-53 war required the North to achieve an "urgent historical task" of beefing up its self defence, Kim said.

"Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation's nuclear war deterrence is also fully ready to mobilise its absolute strength faithfully, accurately and promptly to its mission," he said.

The speech came after Seoul and Washington officials said Pyongyang has completed preparations to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

South Korea's unification minister handling inter-Korean affairs said on Tuesday there was a "possibility" of the test around the anniversary of the armistice, though a military official said there were no immediate signs for it.

North Korea is likely to face stronger sanctions including measures targeting its cyberattack capabilities if it goes ahead with the test, South Korea's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

In the speech, Kim said Washington continues "dangerous, illegal hostile acts" with South Korea against the North, and seeks to justify its behaviour by "demonising" the country.