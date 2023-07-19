Two Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli missile strike

Israeli missile strikes near the Syrian capital Damascus killed two Syrian soldiers and "caused some material damage", the state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday, citing a military source.

"At about 12:25 am the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus," the source said.

Syrian air defences were deployed against the Israeli missiles and "shot down most of them", the source added.