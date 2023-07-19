    বাংলা

    Two Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli missile strike

    The missile strikes near the Syrian capital Damascus also caused some material damage, the state news agency reports

    Reuters
    Published : 19 July 2023, 08:40 AM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 08:40 AM

    Israeli missile strikes near the Syrian capital Damascus killed two Syrian soldiers and "caused some material damage", the state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday, citing a military source.

    "At about 12:25 am the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus," the source said.

    Syrian air defences were deployed against the Israeli missiles and "shot down most of them", the source added.

    The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a British-based war monitor, said that three people were killed.

    Observatory director Rami Abdulrahman told Saudi Arabian state-owned broadcaster al-Hadath TV that the Israeli strike killed two members of Iran-aligned militias and one Syrian soldier.

    The Israeli military declined to comment.

    Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Iran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 03 March 2023.
    US soldier flees into N Korea in new crisis
    The US military was scrambling to establish the fate of an American soldier who made an unauthorised crossing of the inter-Korean border into North Korea, throwing Washington into a new crisis
    Vehicles pass near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, Syria, Jun 19, 2023.
    Syrians who fled Assad fear he will soon choke off aid
    People poured into the northwest from all over Syria as Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, seized back rebel enclaves in the latter stages of a civil war
    Syrian survivor Mohammad, 18, who was rescued with other refugees and migrants at open sea off Greece after their boat capsized, cries as he reunites with his brother Fadi, who came to meet him from Netherlands, at the port of Kalamata, Greece, Jun 16, 2023.
    Randstad pledges to help 50,000 refugees find employment
    The world's largest staffing company says it is renewing its pledge to improve the work lives of tens of thousands of refugees
    A man inspects a house demolished by the Israeli army in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jun 15, 2023. REUTERS
    Israel launches missiles around Damascus
    The attack leaves a Syrian soldier with ‘serious injuries and causes some material damage,’ state news agency SANA reports

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan