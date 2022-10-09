    বাংলা

    Shelling kills at least 17 in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city: official

    Apartment buildings and roads in a residential area of the city have been damaged

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Oct 2022, 04:21 AM
    Updated : 9 Oct 2022, 04:21 AM

    At least 17 people were killed in an overnight shelling in Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeast Ukraine, local official Anatoliy Kurtev said early on Sunday.

    "As a result of an overnight missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, apartment buildings and roads in a residential area of the city have been damaged," Kurtev, the secretary of the city’s administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    "At this time, 17 people are known to have died."

    Reuters could not independently verify the report.

    The city is about 125 km from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling at the Ukrainian-operated facility, which has damaged buildings and threatened a catastrophic nuclear accident.

    RELATED STORIES
    US says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria
    Failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria: US
    US military said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact anything inside the Rumalyn Landing Zone US compound in northeast Syria
    North Korea fires two ballistic missiles after series of recent launches
    N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
    It marks the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days, a series of exercises that has sparked widespread alarm in both Washington and Tokyo
    UK Labour keeps big lead over PM Truss's Conservatives, poll shows
    UK Labour keeps big lead over Conservatives: poll
    The poll was conducted after Truss defended her decision to cut taxes which sharply pushed up the cost of borrowing and split her own party
    Five Hong Kong teenagers sentenced in first security case involving minors
    5 Hong Kong teenagers sentenced in first security case involving minors
    Justice Kwok Wai-kin detailed how the defendants had advocated a 'bloody revolution' to overthrow the Chinese state at street booths, and on Instagram and Facebook

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher