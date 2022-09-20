Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions

Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied.

In a post on social media addressed to Putin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, wrote: "I ask you, as soon as possible, in the event of a positive decision in the referendum - which we have no doubt about - to consider the DPR becoming a part of Russia."

Some pro-Kremlin figures framed the referendums as an ultimatum to the West to accept Russian territorial gains or face an all out war with a nuclear-armed foe.

"Encroachment onto Russian territory is a crime which allows you to use all the forces of self–defence," Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and now hawkish deputy chairman of Putin's Security Council said on social media.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the pro-Kremlin RT TV station, wrote: "Today a referendum, tomorrow recognition as part of the Russian Federation, the day after tomorrow strikes on Russian territory become a full-fledged war between Ukraine and NATO and Russia, untying Russia's hands in every respect."

Reframing fighting in occupied territory as an attack on Russia could also give Moscow a justification to mobilise its 2 million-strong military reserves. Moscow has so far resisted such a move despite mounting losses in what it calls a limited "special military operation" rather than a war.

Sullivan said Washington was aware of reports Putin might be considering ordering a mobilisation, which Sullivan said would do nothing to undermine Ukraine's ability to push back Russian aggression.

Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, also referred to potential Russian mobilisation plans, tweeting: "Sham ‘referendums’ will not change anything. Neither will any hybrid ‘mobilisation’."

'LOUD AND CLEAR'

"As Russia moves ahead with fake referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine, let me say it loud and clear: We will never recognise this. Ukraine has every right to take back its territory," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted.

Russia has declared capturing all of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces to be the main aim of its "special military operation" since its invasion forces were defeated in March on the outskirts of Kyiv.

It now holds about 60 percent of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting. But those gains are now under threat after Russian forces were driven from neighbouring Kharkiv province this month, losing control of their main supply lines for much of the Donetsk and Luhansk front lines.