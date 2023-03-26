    বাংলা

    Israeli defence minister calls for halt to judicial overhaul

    It was unclear whether Netanyahu would heed their call

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2023, 04:56 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2023, 04:56 AM

    Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday called on the government to halt legislation on changes to the judiciary, saying the bitter dispute over the measures poses a danger to national security.

    "The deepening split is seeping into the military and security agencies - this is a clear, immediate and real danger to Israel's security. I will not facilitate this," Gallant said in a brief televised statement.

    Though others in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right governing coalition have voiced some misgivings about the contentious judicial shake-up, Gallant's was the first clear, public objection by a senior cabinet member.

    "Legislation at this time must be stopped," Gallant said.

    At least two fellow Likud party lawmakers, Yuli Edelstein and David Bitan, came out in support of Gallant and echoed his call for justice reforms to indeed be made, but with broad agreement.

    It was unclear whether Netanyahu, wrapping up a visit to London and aiming to finalise legislation on at least one bill in the coming week, would heed their call.

    Netanyahu - on trial for corruption which he denies - is under pressure from others in his cabinet who want him to proceed this week with a bill that would grant the ruling coalition more sway in selecting judges, which critics say would undermine judicial independence.

    Highlighting tensions in Netanyahu's cabinet, far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged the premier to fire Gallant, who he said had caved to opposition pressure.

    Opposition leader Yair Lapid praised Gallant's "brave step" and said he was ready for talks on the reforms once the government stops the legislation.

    But with a solid 64-seat majority in parliament, the coalition would still have enough votes without Gallant, unless more lawmakers back down from the proposed changes.

    The judicial overhaul plan, announced on Jan 4, has plunged Israel into its worst political crisis in years, as mass protests have swept the country.

    It has also stirred concern abroad and warnings about a serious economic backlash.

    Gallant has previously voiced worries about a wave of Israelis who have pledged not to heed call-ups for military reserve duty if the reforms proceed, saying that could weaken war-readiness and national cohesion.

    Despite Netanyahu's pledge this week to enshrine civil rights in law and defer some chapters of the overhaul during parliament's April recess, opposition does not seem to have weakened.

    Israeli media said around 200,000 Israelis rallied against the plan in Tel Aviv on Saturday, with tens of thousands more across the country. "We are here fighting for our democracy," said protester Hila Bron, 41.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.
    Israel: 'all possible means on the table' to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapon
    Israel is widely believed to have its own nuclear arsenal, though it will neither confirm nor deny this
    Demonstrators protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Britain, in London, Britain Mar 24, 2023. REUTERS
    Netanyahu met by protests on London visit
    The Israeli prime minister was greeted by shouting and whistling from hundreds of protesters as opposition to his judicial overhaul followed him to London
    Israel?s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes opening remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 12, 2023
    No White House visit for Israel's Netanyahu
    The White House declined to confirm Netanyahu has yet to be invited
    Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the plenum at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Jun 30, 2022
    Netanyahu tries to calm outcry over minister's remarks on Palestinians
    The US State Department called the comments 'irresponsible', 'repugnant' and 'disgusting' and said Netanyahu should reject and disavow them

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain