Israeli defence minister calls for halt to judicial overhaul

"Legislation at this time must be stopped," Gallant said.

At least two fellow Likud party lawmakers, Yuli Edelstein and David Bitan, came out in support of Gallant and echoed his call for justice reforms to indeed be made, but with broad agreement.

It was unclear whether Netanyahu, wrapping up a visit to London and aiming to finalise legislation on at least one bill in the coming week, would heed their call.

Netanyahu - on trial for corruption which he denies - is under pressure from others in his cabinet who want him to proceed this week with a bill that would grant the ruling coalition more sway in selecting judges, which critics say would undermine judicial independence.

Highlighting tensions in Netanyahu's cabinet, far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged the premier to fire Gallant, who he said had caved to opposition pressure.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid praised Gallant's "brave step" and said he was ready for talks on the reforms once the government stops the legislation.