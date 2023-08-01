At least four killed in clash in Egypt's Sinai, security sources say

At least four security personnel were killed in clashes at a police compound in the city of El Arish in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, two security sources said on Monday.

The clashes broke out on Sunday when a group of detainees seized weapons inside El Arish's Central Security compound in northern Sinai and attacked forces stationed there, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The four dead included a police colonel, they said. Six people were also wounded.