Iranian rapper to be jailed for six years, avoiding death sentence

Salehi was convicted of "corruption on earth", which covers a broad range of offences including those related to Islamic morality, and can carry the death sentence.

His lawyer Rosa Etemad Ansari was quoted as saying Salehi had been acquitted of insulting the Supreme Leader and cooperation with hostile governments, and had been moved out of solitary confinement into the general section of his prison.

In November, Iranian media had published a video of Salehi in detention, in which he was blindfolded and he renounced previous comments critical of the authorities.