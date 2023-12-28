Israeli attacks in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll in war on Hamas

Israeli forces pounded central Gaza by land, sea and air and Palestinian authorities reported dozens more deaths, with the UN health agency saying thousands of people were trying to flee the fighting.

Israel remains resolved to wipe out the Palestinian militant group Hamas in response to the militant group's Oct 7 attack on Israel, despite international calls for a ceasefire and easing of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli planes carried out three strikes in Al Nuseirat in central Gaza, killing seven people and wounding several others, medics said late on Wednesday.

The UN World Health Organization said its staff had seen tens of thousands of people fleeing heavy strikes in Khan Younis and the Middle Area on foot, on donkeys or in cars. Makeshift shelters were being built along the road, it said on Wednesday.