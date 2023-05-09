    বাংলা

    Captagon: the drug fuelling the Gulf party scene - and Syria's finances

    Curbing the captagon trade has become a key demand by Arab states seeking to restore ties with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad

    Reuters
    Published : 9 May 2023, 04:55 PM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 04:55 PM

    From bloody frontlines to buzzing construction sites and even high-end parties, the amphetamine commonly known as captagon - has entrenched itself in the Middle East.

    Curbing the captagon trade has become a key demand by Arab states seeking to restore ties with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, whose government is accused of benefiting from the trade.

    Here is a look at the drug's history and current use.

    FROM FOCUS TO FRONT LINES

    Captagon was the brand name of a stimulant first produced in Germany in the 1960s to help treat attention deficit disorders, narcolepsy and other conditions.

    It was discontinued but an illicit version of the drug continued to be produced in eastern Europe and later in the Arab region, becoming prominent in the conflict that erupted in Syria following anti-government protests in 2011.

    The illicit version - also nicknamed "the drug of jihad" or "poor man's cocaine" - is thought to be made of a mix of fenethylline, caffeine and other fillers. It generates focus and staves off sleep and hunger.

    FUNDING A STATE

    As early as 2014, Syria was thought to be a major producer and consumer of the drug, and fighters including militants of the Islamic State group were thought to consume captagon to stay awake on frontlines.

    As front lines in Syria quieted with the government and its allies retaking most of the country, the production and export of captagon came into focus.

    Intelligence sources based in the region say captagon is still produced in small factories along the Syrian-Lebanese border as well as larger ones closer to Syria's frontier with Jordan. Some quantities are also produced in Lebanon, according to security sources.

    The United States, Britain and European Union have blamed Syria's government for the production and export of the drug, naming Maher al-Assad - the head of the army's Fourth Division and the president's brother - as a key figure.

    Pinning down the trade's value is difficult but diplomatic sources say it is worth several billion dollars a year. The United States, the European Union and Britain have accused the Fourth Division and other Syrian officials of benefitting from the trade, but it is not clear to what extent, if any, it fills state coffers.

    FUELLING GULF PARTIES, AND ANGER

    One of captagon's most lucrative markets is the Gulf region, where party scenes are flourishing, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

    Intercepted shipments of the drug are typically headed there, including a recent 10 million-pill transfer from Lebanon.

    In 2021, Saudi Arabia put in place an import ban on all Lebanese products over drug smuggling and the issue has become a top concern for Arab countries seeking a solution to Syria's war.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Mar 15, 2023.
    Arabs bring Syria's Assad back into fold but want action on drugs trade
    Saudi Arabia, a big market for captagon, has proposed compensating Syria for the loss of the trade in the event it stops
    Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit reacts next to Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during the opening session of the meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League Headquarters, to discuss the Syrian situation and Sudan crisis, in Cairo, Egypt May 7, 2023.
    Arab League readmits Syria as relations with Assad normalise
    Syria's membership of the Arab League was suspended in 2011 after a bloody crackdown
    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on Apr 18, 2023. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
    Saudi foreign minister visits Assad
    While some countries like the UAE have also mended ties with Damascus, others such as Qatar remain opposed to normalisation and to readmitting Syria to the Arab League
    Saudi Arabia hosts a meeting of foreign ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to discuss Syria's return to the Arab League in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Apr 14, 2023.
    Arab foreign ministers discuss Syria crisis at Saudi
    The meeting was called by Saudi Arabia amid a recent thaw in regional tensions, but ended without agreement

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps