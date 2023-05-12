    বাংলা

    Israel kills senior Gaza commanders as rockets cause first death in Israel

    Israel killed the head of Islamic Jihad's rocket force and his deputy, pressing an operation that has cost 28 lives in Gaza including women and children

    Reuters
    Published : 11 May 2023, 08:11 PM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 08:11 PM

    Israel killed the head of Islamic Jihad's rocket force and his deputy, pressing an operation that has cost 28 lives in Gaza including women and children, while Palestinian cross-border rocket salvoes inflicted a first fatality in Israel on Thursday.

    Amid mediation efforts by Egypt, neither side seemed ready to douse the worst flare-up since August, now in its third day.

    "We are at the height of a campaign, both offensive and defensive," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a videotaped statement issued during a visit to an air base.

    "Whoever comes to harm us - his blood is forfeit."

    The deaths of Ali Ghali and Ahmed Abu Daqqa brought to five the number of senior figures from Iranian-sponsored Islamic Jihad killed since Israel began striking Gaza early on Tuesday.

    Two gunmen from a splinter group died in a separate strike on Thursday. Four women and six children have also been killed.

    But Islamic Jihad, the second-biggest armed group in Gaza after the ruling Hamas Islamists, kept up volleys of rockets.

    "We will not retreat and the assassinations will only make us stronger. Our revenge continues," it said in a communique.

    The hundreds of rockets launched have set off sirens as far north as Tel Aviv. Some 1.5 million Israelis – 16 percent of the population - have been ordered to shelters, military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

    While Iron Dome and David's Sling interceptors have shot down 96% of rockets engaged, according to the military, one hit a residential building in Rehovot on Thursday. Medics said an elderly man was killed, the first person killed in Israel in the latest round of fighting, and five other people were wounded.

    After more than a year of resurgent Israeli-Palestinian violence that has killed more than 140 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners since January, the latest escalation drew international calls for a ceasefire.

    But Cairo, which hosted senior Islamic Jihad official Mohammad al-Hindi for talks, was circumspect about prospects.

    FRUITLESS MEDIATION SO FAR

    "Egypt's efforts to calm things down and resume the political process have not yet borne fruit," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told reporters.

    Meeting Jordanian, French and German counterparts in Berlin, Shoukry urged "peace-sponsoring countries to intervene and stop the attacks" and said Israel must "stop the unilateral measures that aim to destroy the future of the Palestinian state".

    Islamic Jihad spurns coexistence with Israel and preaches its destruction. Among terms for a truce, it wants an end to Israeli strikes against its leaders. Israel has rejected that.

    "We have resumed the 'elimination' policy - big time," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Channel 12 TV. "If and when we enter a ceasefire, it won't be with preconditions."

    Israel appeared to be hoping that Islamic Jihad, depleted of rockets and commanders, would halt hostilities unilaterally. Hagari declined to be drawn on the faction's remaining arsenal.

    Both in blockaded Gaza, where residents have been experiencing decades of a worsening humanitarian crisis, and in surrounding Israeli towns, schools and businesses remained shut.

    "We can't sleep at night because we worry about bombardment," said Mohammad Abu el-Subbah, 24, outside a bakery in Gaza City. "People have no clue what will happen next, whether there will be a truce or the war will continue."

    At least 80 people were wounded in the air strikes that destroyed five buildings and damaged more than 300 apartments, said Salama Marouf, chairman of the media office for Hamas, the group that rules the densely populated coastal territory.

    Israel's military said over 100 rockets - many of them improvised - had fallen short, killing four Palestinians, including a 10-year-old girl. Islamic Jihad denied that.

    "Once again Israel tries to escape its responsibility for the killing of civilians through fabrications and lies," faction spokesman Dawoud Shehab said.

    Israel has kept crossings for the movement of people and goods closed since Tuesday. Israeli authorities estimated that between 30 percent and 60 percent of communities around Gaza have evacuated as a precaution. On Wednesday, sirens sounded as far as the commercial capital Tel Aviv, 60 km (37 miles) north of Gaza.

    As the firing continued in Gaza, the military said it had arrested 25 people in the occupied West Bank associated with Islamic Jihad. In the West Bank town of Tulkarm, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 66-year-old man. The military said troops returned fire after one of them was shot and wounded by gunmen.

    Israel captured Gaza and the West Bank, areas Palestinians want for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in a 1967 war. Israeli forces and settlers withdrew from Gaza in 2005. Statehood talks have been frozen since 2014.

    RELATED STORIES
    A building hit during an Israeli strike is seen in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Egypt starts mediating an end to Israel-Gaza strikes
    Israel hit Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza for a second day on Wednesday and Palestinian militants launched hundreds of rockets across the border
    A damaged building, where Islamic Jihad commander Ali Ghali was killed in an Israeli strike, is seen in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2023.
    Israel kills senior Gaza commander
    Israeli air strikes killed the head of Islamic Jihad's rocket force in Gaza early on Thursday, part of an operation that has killed 25 people including women and children
    Smoke rises following an Israeli strike, in Gaza, May 10, 2023. REUTERS
    Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank, Gaza
    The country’s military launched a series of strikes it said were aimed at senior leaders of Islamic Jihad responsible for planning attacks against Israel
    A fire burns in a building after the Israeli military struck Islamic Jihad targets, it said in a statement, in Gaza, May 9, 2023.
    Israel kills 3 Islamic Jihad chiefs, 10 civilians
    While the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jerusalem have seen a spread of grassroots violence over the past year, exchanges of fire across the Gaza border have also intensified

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire