Israel kills senior Gaza commanders as rockets cause first death in Israel

Israel killed the head of Islamic Jihad's rocket force and his deputy, pressing an operation that has cost 28 lives in Gaza including women and children, while Palestinian cross-border rocket salvoes inflicted a first fatality in Israel on Thursday.

Amid mediation efforts by Egypt, neither side seemed ready to douse the worst flare-up since August, now in its third day.

"We are at the height of a campaign, both offensive and defensive," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a videotaped statement issued during a visit to an air base.