A day of reflection: Hajj pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat for a key ritual

Millions of Muslim pilgrims from across the world have gathered at Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia for a day of worship and reflection in what is considered to be the high point of the annual Hajj.

Pilgrims clad in white robes are taking part in a vigil to atone for their sins around the hill where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon on Tuesday.

Worshippers will spend the day in prayer and meditation at Arafat. This year, Sheikh Yousef bin Mohammad will deliver the midday sermon, which will be be translated into 20 languages, including Bangla. The sermon will broadcast by radio stations and TV channels across the world.

More than 2.5 million Muslims from different parts of the world are making the pilgrimage this year.