    A day of reflection: Hajj pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat for a key ritual

    Pilgrims are taking part in a vigil to atone for their sins around the hill where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 June 2023, 06:03 AM
    Updated : 27 June 2023, 06:03 AM

    Millions of Muslim pilgrims from across the world have gathered at Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia for a day of worship and reflection in what is considered to be the high point of the annual Hajj.

    Pilgrims clad in white robes are taking part in a vigil to atone for their sins around the hill where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon on Tuesday.

    Worshippers will spend the day in prayer and meditation at Arafat. This year, Sheikh Yousef bin Mohammad will deliver the midday sermon, which will be be translated into 20 languages, including Bangla. The sermon will broadcast by radio stations and TV channels across the world.

    More than 2.5 million Muslims from different parts of the world are making the pilgrimage this year.

    After circling the Kaaba in Makkah, robed pilgrims shielded by umbrellas travelled to the tented city of Mina on Monday as the temperature soared to 46 degrees Celsius.

    Pilgrims will spend hours praying and reciting the Quran on Mount Arafat amid the sweltering heat, which is likely to peak from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

    At sunset, pilgrims will return to Mina from Arafat to perform the 'stoning of the devil' ritual.

    The pilgrimage is considered incomplete without spending a day at Arafat. Even those who fall sick during the pilgrimage are taken there in ambulances for a short while.

