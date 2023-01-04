Syria opposition uneasy after Turkish, Syrian defence ministers meet

That has prompted unease within Syria's armed and political opposition.

The head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a hardline insurgent group, said in a recorded video address published on Monday that talks between Syria, Russia and Turkey were a "dangerous deviation".

Ahrar al-Sham, another Islamist faction, said that while it "understood the situation of our Turkish ally," it "cannot even think of reconciling" with the Syrian government.

The Syrian National Coalition, an opposition umbrella organisation, met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday.

He had assured it of Turkey's continued support "to Syrian opposition institutions and Syrians in the opposition-held areas," said Abdurrahman Mustafa, the head of the Turkey-backed opposition's "interim government."

A senior Turkish official said that it had seen the "reactions" of rebel factions to the meeting but that "Turkey determines its own policy."

"It is unrealistic to expect an immediate result from the first meeting of ministers," the official said.