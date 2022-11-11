Iranian archer joins athletes' support for protests

Another Iranian athlete, archer Parmida Ghasemi, has expressed support for anti-government protests gripping the country by removing her hijab during an awards ceremony in Tehran.

The gesture was carried on social media video posts that added fuel to unrest that erupted in September after the death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. She had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's strict dress code imposed on women.

The authenticity of the videos could not be verified.

The protests quickly turned into a popular revolt, with people ranging from students to doctors to lawyers to workers to athletes taking part.