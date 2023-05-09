Arabs bring Syria's Assad back into fold but want action on drugs trade

Jordan has told Syria it views drugs as a threat to its national security, a senior Jordanian official said.

"The pressure on the border is huge and these are not gangs. It’s clearly supported by Iran-backed militias entrenched within the state," the official said.

COMPENSATION

Saudi Arabia, a big market for captagon, has proposed compensating Syria for the loss of the trade in the event it stops, according to a regional source close to Damascus and a Syrian source close to the Gulf with knowledge of contacts.

The regional source said Saudi Arabia had offered $4 billion - based on what Riyadh estimates the trade to be worth - and the proposal had been made during a visit to Damascus by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The funds would be defined as agricultural aid, the source said. The Syrian source confirmed Riyadh had proposed a sum that would be paid as humanitarian aid, but could not say how much.

Neither the governments of Syria nor Saudi Arabia responded to requests for comment.

A Gulf Arab diplomat in the region said: "They must stop exporting drugs, and they know that the Gulf are ready to invest when there are signs that this is actually happening".

Two Western sources with knowledge of Arab contacts with Syria said a pay-off would be necessary to peel state-linked armed units away from the captagon trade.

The United States, United Kingdom and European Union have all placed new sanctions on Damascus in recent weeks over captagon. They specifically accuse Maher al-Assad – Bashar’s brother and the head of the army's Fourth Division – of facilitating the production and trafficking of captagon.

The United States has said it will not normalize ties with Assad and its sanctions remain in full effect.

Speaking to reporters last month, U.S. assistant secretary of state Barbara Leaf noted moves by Washington's regional partners to break the ice with Assad and urged them to get something in return.

"I would put ending the captagon trade right at the top alongside the other issues", she said.

Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center said Assad's dire need for foreign aid would shape cooperation on both the refugee and captagon issues.

But, he cautioned: "The regime’s ability to deliver is as limited as its sovereignty which is now shared among a number of actors" – including Russia, Iran and local paramilitary groups.