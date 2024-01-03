    বাংলা

    More than 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Iranian Guards commander Soleimani's tomb during ceremony

    The attacks occur during a ceremony to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a 2020 US drone attack

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 01:30 PM

    Two explosions caused by 'terrorist attacks' killed more than 70 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a 2020 U.S. drone attack, Iranian officials said on Wednesday.

    Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during an anniversary event at the cemetery where Soleimani is buried in the southeastern city of Kerman.

    "The blasts were caused by terrorist attacks," state media quoted a local official in the Kerman province as saying. Babak Yektaparast, a spokesperson for Iran's emergency services, was reported later as saying 73 people had been killed and 170 injured.

    The semi-official Nournews had said earlier that "several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery".

    State TV showed Red Crescent rescuers attending to wounded people at the ceremony, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's death. Some Iranian news agencies said the number of wounded people was much higher.

    "Our rapid response teams are evacuating the injured... But there are waves of crowds blocking roads," Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent told state TV.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man holds a picture of senior adviser for Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, who was killed in an Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus, during his funeral in Najaf, Iraq, Dec 27, 2023. REUTERS
    Iran’s Khamenei leads funeral prayers for Guards adviser
    Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards adviser, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria, the nation said
    The Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) organisation's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2023.
    Iran dismisses IAEA report on uranium enrichment
    An International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023"
    A general view shows damage after Syria State Media reported an Israeli attack in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on March 7, 2022. SANA/Handout via
    Israeli air strike kills Iranian Revolutionary Guards member
    Earlier this month, Iran said Israeli strikes had killed two Revolutionary Guards members in Syria who had served as military advisers there
    The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, Feb 3, 2023.
    Iran executes agent of Israel's Mossad
    It said the accused had handed classified information to a "Mossad officer" to propaganda against the Islamic Republic

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India