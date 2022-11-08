Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has told German television ZDF that homosexuality was "damage in the mind", as the Gulf state prepares to host the global tournament in less than two weeks.

In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in Qatar.

The country expects more than one million visitors for the World Cup and Khalid Salman said anyone coming to Qatar for the tournament should behave according to the rules of the country.

"They have to accept our rules here," he said, in an excerpt of the interview. "(Homosexuality) is haram. You know what haram (forbidden) means?" he said.