Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza passes 25,000, Gaza health officials say

Gaza's health ministry said 178 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, one of the deadliest days so far of the war. Israel's military said a soldier was killed in fighting.

A total of 25,105 Palestinians have been killed and 62,681 have been injured in Israeli strikes since Oct 7, the Gaza ministry said in a statement. It does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths but says most of those killed have been civilians.

Israel launched its campaign to eliminate Hamas after the Islamist group burst into Israel on Oct 7 and rampaged through southern towns and bases killing 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and dragging 253 hostages back to the enclave.