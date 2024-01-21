    বাংলা

    Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza passes 25,000, Gaza health officials say

    As many as 178 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 12:10 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 12:10 PM

    The toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7 has passed 25,000, health officials in the enclave said on Sunday, amid heavy Israeli strikes and street battles raging across the Hamas-run Strip.

    Israeli forces and Hamas fighters clashed in several locations, from Jabalia in the north to Khan Younis farther south.

    Gaza's health ministry said 178 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, one of the deadliest days so far of the war. Israel's military said a soldier was killed in fighting.

    A total of 25,105 Palestinians have been killed and 62,681 have been injured in Israeli strikes since Oct 7, the Gaza ministry said in a statement. It does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths but says most of those killed have been civilians.

    Israel launched its campaign to eliminate Hamas after the Islamist group burst into Israel on Oct 7 and rampaged through southern towns and bases killing 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and dragging 253 hostages back to the enclave.

    Israeli forces have said they have cleared much of northern Gaza of Hamas' military network and more than a million residents of that part of the enclave have moved south to flee the bombardment. However fighting has continued in the Jabalia refugee camp and other areas around Gaza City.

    Palestinians still in the area described dire conditions.

    "We struggle to survive bombs, but frankly we try to survive hunger more. Finding food for the family, for the children, has become a more challenging adventure than surviving war," Amer, 32, a father of three who lives in northern Gaza, told Reuters. He messaged via eSIM card, Gazans' only tool to connect with the outside world amid a ninth day of disruptions to communications.

    The price of flour, for example, has surged along with other food items that are hard to come by in the already impoverished territory.

    "Amid the famine threatening residents of northern Gaza, the people began to grind what is available to make flour, starting with corn and reaching to animal food," Anas Al-Sharif, a Palestinian freelance journalist reporting from northern Gaza, posted on X.

    Israel's military said its soldiers had killed 15 Palestinian gunmen during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, while snipers, backed by air support, had "eliminated a number of terrorists" in Khan Younis.

    Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri dismissed the Israeli account and the reported death toll, saying it was meant to "portray fake and delusional victory".

    Palestinians said fierce fighting has raged in Jabalia for the past three days. The sounds of shelling from the air and the ground were non-stop, they said. Some buildings caught fire and smoke rose where bombs had fallen.

    Along Gaza's southern coast, witnesses said Israeli naval boats shelled the beach.

    In the southern city of Rafah, where over a million displaced people are concentrated, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a car. Another car was hit in Gaza City, killing three other people, health officials said.

    Violence has also surged in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Hamas's rival the Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule. The Palestinian Health Ministry there said Israeli forces have killed 360 Palestinians since Oct 7.

    Gaza
    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinian girl Mariam Abu Akel and her brother Hamed, who were rescued from under the rubble of a house hit by an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, receive medical attention inside an ambulance, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 29, 2023.
    Baby saved from rubble after mother killed in Israeli strike
    Baby Mariam Abu Akel's skin was grey with dust and she made little noises as the rescuers reached deep into the rubble to free her legs and lift her clear
    An Israeli artillery unit fires, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, December 27, 2023.
    Israeli attacks in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll in war on Hamas
    Israeli planes carried out three strikes in Al Nuseirat in central Gaza, killing seven people and wounding several others
    Smoke rises over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
    Israel pounds central Gaza, thousands of Palestinians try to escape
    Israel also signalled it could step up its response to cross-border attacks from northern neighbour Lebanon
    Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 20, 2023.
    Israel intensifies Gaza strikes 
    Even as the enemies held their most serious talks for weeks, fighting escalated in the Gaza Strip and Hamas demonstrated its ability to rocket Tel Aviv

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024