Sudanese families fleeing to Egypt separated by new visa rules

On June 13, the United Nations said about 12,000 displaced families were staying in Wadi Halfa. Witnesses say some of those who reached the town have recently retreated to larger towns and cities in northern Sudan, hoping for a change in rules that would allow easier access for refugees.

LIVING IN TENTS

Women and elderly displaced people have been held up by the new visa rules. Saadia Abdullah, an 80-year-old with chronic health problems, said she left Khartoum before they were imposed.

"They cannot prevent us from entering Egypt. I am ill, and there is no treatment in Sudan," she said by phone from Wadi Halfa last week, before travelling nearly 900km to Kassala city in eastern Sudan to wait for another chance to cross.

Egypt says it brought in the new visa rules in response to "illegal activities". The foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on what such activities were and how they related to women, children and the elderly.

The United Nations has appealed to Sudan's neighbours to keep their borders open.

The UN World Food Programme said this week it had opened a humanitarian corridor to deliver food from southern Egypt to Wadi Halfa.

Some of those still camping out in Wadi Halfa are hoping to catch up with family in Egypt, including Nader Ismail, a 48-year-old who said he had been there with his eldest son for six weeks.

"We live in tents and in difficult conditions with the temperature rising," said Ismail. "My only hope is to get a visa so we can live as a single family again."

Suheir Siddig Ali, Mahdi's wife, said at the time she crossed into Egypt with her three younger children after a long and difficult journey that it was the only country open to them.

Now, she said, all they can do is wait until the rest of the family can join them.

"We talk to them daily on the phone," she said. "But it is not easy."