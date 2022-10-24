    বাংলা

    Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel

    Referring to the Israeli intelligence agency, Iran's Fars news agency said that the arrestees are in direct video communication with Mossad officers

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM

    Iran has arrested 10 agents working for Israel in west Azerbaijan province, Fars news agency reported.

    These people were in direct video communication with Mossad officers, it added, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.

    Iran and Israel are longtime foes. Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials.

    Israel does not confirm nor deny reports of such actions.

    "They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents," said Fars, without elaborating.

