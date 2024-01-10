    বাংলা

    US, UK forces shoot down Houthi missiles, drones in Red Sea

    The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 06:00 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 06:00 AM

    US and UK forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday into the Southern Red Sea towards international shipping lanes, the US military's Central Command said.

    US Central Command said there were no injuries or damage reported, adding that this was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov 19.

    Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

    The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

    US Central Command said 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by US and British forces.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Photo credit: Houthi Military Media
    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    The coming weeks will require the world’s merchant shipping lines and navies to find a way to reopen the Red Sea ideally without a wider conflict
    Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen Dec 2, 2023.
    Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships
    They will attack if the Iranian-backed militia is targeted by Washington
    Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Dec 19, 2023. REUTERS
    Israel pounds Gaza, Houthis vow more Red Sea attacks
    Israel's campaign to eradicate Hamas militants behind an Oct 7 massacre has left the coastal enclave in ruins, brought widespread hunger and homelessness
    Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023.
    Saudi Arabia urges US restraint as Houthis attack ships
    The Iran-aligned Houthis have waded into the conflict that has spread around the Middle East since war erupted on Oct 7, attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India