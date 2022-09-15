Israeli-Palestinian violence simmers in West Bank with raids, clashes

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest in a string of deadly incidents that have stoked fears of an escalation.

Violence in the West Bank has surged in recent months as Israel has intensified raids following a spate of lethal Palestinian street attacks in its cities.

The Israeli military said its soldiers came under fire around Jenin, an area of frequent incursions, while operating at the houses of Palestinians involved in a Wednesday clash that left an Israeli officer and two Palestinian gunmen dead.

"Armed suspects hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails and fired toward the soldiers. In response, the soldiers fired toward the suspects. Hits were identified," the military said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of a 17-year-old. President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the killing and Israel's raids in the West Bank, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces this year.