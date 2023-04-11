Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount

Thousands of Israelis, including ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government, marched to an evacuated Jewish outpost in the West Bank on Monday in support of settlements viewed as illegal under international law.

As tensions mounted between Israelis and Palestinians, Israelis from across the country travelled to the outpost of Evyatar while waving Israeli flags and chanting religious songs and slogans during the holiday week of Passover.

Israeli troops fired rubber bullets and tear gas at stone-throwing Palestinian protesters in nearby Beita, injuring 17 people with rubber bullets and two with gas canisters to the head, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

In a statement, the Samaria regional council representing settlers of the northern West Bank quoted Yossi Dagan, its leader, as having told participants that settlements were the answer to what he called a wave of terror.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right security chief in Netanyahu's cabinet, said at the Israeli demonstration: "Now they understand why I have been pushing for the establishment of a national guard."

Flanked by heavy guard on Monday, Ben-Gvir last week was authorised to head a national guard focused on Arab unrest.

Netanyahu held off giving him direct command after political rivals voiced concern the force could become a sectarian militia.