    Israel launches missiles over Damascus: Syrian state news agency

    An Israeli air strike left one Syrian soldier with ‘serious injuries and caused some material damage,’ news agency SANA reported

    Reuters
    Published : 14 June 2023, 05:50 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 05:50 AM

    An Israeli air strike targeting Syria's capital Damascus left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage," state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday citing a military source.

    Syrian air defences intercepted missiles Israel launched at 1:05 am from the Golan Heights and "shot down some of them," the source said.

    Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

