Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank and Gaza as fighting flares again

Israel's air force hit Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza for a second day running on Wednesday, as areas around the enclave braced for a response from the armed Palestinian faction.

The military said it had hit rocket launch sites belonging to the group, as a series of blasts rocked different points including what witnesses described as a training camp in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and an open area in the south.

At least one man was killed and one wounded in the strikes, medical officials said.

The attacks came a day after the military launched a series of strikes it said were aimed at senior leaders of Islamic Jihad responsible for planning attacks against Israel. At least 10 civilians were killed in the strikes as well as three senior commanders.