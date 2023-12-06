Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in Gaza war against Hamas

Two Palestinian teenagers killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Biden says Hamas and "other groups" holding US hostages in Gaza

Israel's military bombarded southern Gaza's main city in what it said was the fiercest fighting since it began a ground invasion to eliminate Hamas five weeks ago, while the US again pressed Israel to minimise Palestinian civilian casualties.

Israel reported its forces, backed by war planes, on Tuesday reached the heart of Khan Younis in southern Gaza and also surrounded the city. Hamas' armed wing, the al Qassam Brigades, said its fighters engaged in violent clashes with Israelis.

"We are in the most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation," the commander of the Israeli military's Southern Command, General Yaron Finkelman, said in a statement.