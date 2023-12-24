Netanyahu vows to fight on in Gaza; Islamic Jihad joins Cairo talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to fight deeper into Gaza after his troops endured one of the worst days of losses of their ground war, while militant group Islamic Jihad joined talks in Cairo, a sign diplomacy was still alive.

The arrival of a delegation in Cairo headed by Islamic Jihad's exiled leader Ziad al-Nakhlala followed talks attended by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in recent days. Islamic Jihad, while smaller than Hamas, is also holding hostages in Gaza.

The militant groups have so far said they will not discuss any release of hostages unless Israel ends its war in Gaza, while the Israelis say they are willing to discuss only a temporary pause in fighting.

But neither side has publicly walked away from talks that Washington last week described as "very serious", even as fighting has intensified throughout the Gaza Strip since a truce collapsed at the start of December.