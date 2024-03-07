With police absent in Gaza, vigilante groups arrive on the streets

PROFITEERING

Hamas, whose deadly attack on Israel on Oct 7 triggered the conflict, has run Gaza since 2006, including overall control over the civil police force.

Officials from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, have said uniformed municipal police in Gaza have refused to escort aid convoys after a number of police were killed in Israeli strikes.

Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it was attacking police.

The conflict has led to intense shortages of all goods in Gaza, with Israel allowing only humanitarian aid into the enclave, trickling in at a far slower rate than food and medicine did before the conflict.

Prices have rocketed, infuriating a population in which almost everybody has already lost their home and now live, destitute, in tents or other temporary shelters with few possessions beyond the clothes they wear.

"The ministry of economy sets the price of every good which everyone should follow, including big traders even before smaller ones," said one of the masked men.

They issue warnings to traders whose prices are too high and confiscate the goods of repeat offenders to sell at the set rate, he said.

"They are answering our call to protect us against high prices," said Akram, a Rafah resident infuriated by the rampant inflation who had to quit smoking because a single cigarette cost what a whole packet had done previously.

The father of four in Rafah said he had initially welcomed the idea of vigilante groups, but they had proven ineffective and were going after the wrong people, he said.

"They should focus their mission at Rafah border crossing where the goods come in and they have to press senior merchants to bring down prices," he said.

Market traders selling goods at a high price were often displaced people who had been forced to buy their goods at inflated prices from profiteers themselves, said another Rafah resident.

"Why can't the Economy Ministry form groups to do these campaigns and inspect markets?" he said.