Turkish mine blast's death toll rises to at least 22

An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Friday killed 22 people, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, but it was not clear how many people were still trapped due to the blast that occurred as 110 people were working.

Seventeen others were receiving treatment, Koca said in a statement on Twitter. Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that at the time of the blast, 49 people had been working 300 meters and 350 metres (985 to 1,148 feet) underground, describing it as the risky zone.

"There are those whom we were able to evacuate from that area. There are those whom we were not able to evacuate from that area," Soylu told reporters at the scene of the blast.