Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Three Palestinians were killed, medical officials said. Islamic Jihad claimed one of them as a member. Residents said two of the dead men were known in the city as gunmen.

The third man was a civilian who was passing by at the time of the shooting, residents said.

Hours later, medical officials said a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli troops near the West Bank hub city of Ramallah. The army said they opened fire at a group which had thrown rocks and bottles at passing cars.

Ghassan al-Saadi, who said he witnessed the Jenin incident, said he saw Israeli snipers shoot at cars ahead of him. He said troops also fired at ambulances when they arrived at the scene to remove two men who lay prone on the ground.

The Israeli military said it was not aware of such reports.