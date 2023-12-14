Twelve Palestinians killed, West Bank mosque desecrated during Israel raids

"The army did not allow us to enter," despite attempts to coordinate with the International Red Cross and the UN Palestinian relief agency, he said, adding soldiers were also stationed outside the hospital.

Witnesses in Jenin described gunmen exchanging fire with the soldiers and detonating homemade explosive devices. Army bulldozers damaged streets and water pipes, residents said.

A military statement said soldiers dismantled bomb laboratories, underground tunnel shafts and explosive devices during searches in a counter-terrorism operation that began on Dec 12 in Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian militants.

Four soldiers were slightly injured by controlled explosions and gunfire from Israel's own forces, the statement said.

Asked about the deaths and reports of soldiers stopping ambulances reaching the sick, the military confirmed "ongoing counter-terrorism activity" in Jenin and said more details would be provided after the activity ended.

Ambulances leaving the hospital with discharged patients were also stopped by soldiers, MSF said in a post on X.

"They ordered the paramedics and ambulance drivers to get out, stripped them of their clothes, and forced them to kneel in the street, while the patients were left inside the ambulances.

"Today we witness how they shoot a person inside the hospital complex and take his life," MSF said.

Images circulating on social media and verified by Reuters showed soldiers inside a mosque in Jenin using a microphone to read a Jewish prayer in the style of an Islamic call to prayer.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned what it said was a mockery of the religious sanctum. Asked about the events, the Israeli army told reporters the soldiers were immediately removed from operational activity.

"The behaviour of the soldiers in the videos is serious and stands in complete opposition to the values of the IDF. The soldiers will be disciplined accordingly," the military said.