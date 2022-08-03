With Yemen truce renewed, what are the prospects of peace?

Yemen's warring parties have agreed to extend a UN-brokered truce for another two months in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and spawned a major humanitarian crisis.

How did the Yemen war begin, why does the truce matter and can it be turned into a broader peace process?

HOW DID THE WAR BEGIN?

The war began in late 2014 when the capital Sanaa was seized by the Houthis, an Iran-aligned movement belonging to the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam with a power base in the north.