Palestinian President Abbas calls on Israel to resume negotiations immediately

"The true test of the credibility and seriousness of this stance is for the Israeli government to return to the negotiation table immediately," he told the UN General Assembly, in a speech that largely lambasted Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza - areas that Palestinians seek for an independent state - in the 1967 Middle East war. US-sponsored Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

Efforts to reach a two-state deal, which involves an Israeli and Palestinian state existing side by side, have long been stalled.