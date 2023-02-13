Israel president floats plan to prevent 'constitutional collapse'

Israel's president floated a compromise plan on Sunday to spare the country what he described as a "constitutional collapse" and possible violence, over a contested judicial overhaul sought by the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The rare prime-time television speech by President Isaac Herzog, whose figurehead role is designed to unite an often fractious society, included an appeal to coalition lawmakers to hold off on initial legislation steps in parliament which some had planned to begin this week.

But Justice Minister Yariv Levin poured cold water on the idea of postponing, saying in a statement responding to Herzog's speech that while he did not oppose dialogue this "should not be linked to progress in the legislation proceedings".

The centre-left opposition, accusing Netanyahu of seeking greater control over the court system even as he himself is being tried on corruption charges, have mounted demonstrations and called for nationwide protest strikes at the Knesset on Monday.

Netanyahu - who denies wrongdoing in his trial - says the reforms are aimed at restoring balance between Israeli authorities.