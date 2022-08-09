Away from Gaza, Islamic Jihad digs in against Israel on West Bank

CENTRE OF RESISTANCE

While the weekend's clashes were concentrated in Gaza, arrests of Islamic Jihad leaders in the West Bank have underscored the movement's strength in cities like Jenin and Nablus, suggesting there may be further fighting ahead.

So far this year, at least 400 people from Jenin have been arrested and 30 killed by Israeli forces, according to figures from the Palestine Prisoners Society, including some who were carrying out attacks in Israel.

"You can't find a collection of militant cells like the ones in Jenin anywhere else," said Michael Milshtein, a former official of COGAT, the Israeli military authority that oversees the West Bank. That was problematic for both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, he added.

Jenin drew world attention in May when Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while reporting on an army raid in its crowded refugee camp. But the scruffy northern town has a long tradition of resistance going back to the days of the prewar British mandate before the creation of Israel.

Israeli forces fought fierce battles in its warren of back streets during the Second Intifada, demolishing much of the camp. In recent months, clashes have been frequent but precise estimates of the group's strength are rare.

The CIA World Handbook said estimates last year ranged from 1,000 to several thousands. An Israeli military spokesman said Israel estimated the overall number of Islamic Jihad operatives at around 10,000.

Israeli officials say its Gaza airstrikes have cost the group significant rocket and anti-tank capabilities and undermined its command-and-control structures.

But Islamic Jihad spokesman Musab Al-Braim said the loss of its leaders could be absorbed and it controlled "the human element, the human miracle that can repair capabilities".

The gunmen parading at the Jenin rally in a square off the main street brandished a range of firearms including M-16 rifles and more up-to-date automatic weapons used by Israeli forces, occasionally firing them into the night sky.

Small and slightly built beneath their masks and camouflaged combat gear, many appeared to be no more than teenagers.