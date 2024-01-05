Iran leaders vow revenge at funeral for bomb attack victims

Iran's president and the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp on Friday vowed revenge at the funeral for the victims of twin Islamic State bombings two days earlier.

Nearly 100 people were killed at a memorial in the city of Kerman on Wednesday for top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone.

Islamic State said on Thursday that two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered at the cemetery in the southeastern city.

"We will find you wherever you are," IRGC commander Major-General Hossein Salami said at the funeral, referring to Islamic State.