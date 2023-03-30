Israel is 'on rampage' against human rights, new HRW chief says

Israel is "on a rampage" against human rights, the new head of Human Rights Watch told Reuters on Thursday, urging allies like the United States to do more to both hold it accountable for alleged abuses and persuade it to change course.

A planned overhaul of the judiciary by Israel's religious-nationalist government would be "a disaster" for human rights, HRW Executive Director Tirana Hassan said, calling on Washington to follow through after it issued a rare reproach over the move.

"With the current state of the Israeli government and the attacks on the judiciary in particular, we see that this is not a human rights-complaint government," Hassan said.

"This is a government that's actually on a rampage against human rights domestically against its own people in Israel..."